Two people including the manager for local-based Sakara Radio have reportedly sustained injuries in Yendi after chaos broke out at a voting transfer centre between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Accra-based Citi News reported that, the chaos erupted in an altercation over alleged transportation of non-residents from Tamale.

The group is said to have come to the Yendi constituency to transfer their votes on Tuesday and were challenged by NDC agents.

The station manager was at the centre to monitor the process and sustained a razor blade cut on his neck.

