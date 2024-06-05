The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to establish voter transfer centers on various university campuses.

This request aims to accommodate students who are registered voters but, due to their academic commitments, will be unable to cast their votes in their designated constituencies.

By enabling them to transfer their votes, NUGS seeks to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

NUGS, the official representative body for all Ghanaian students, advocates for over 12.5 million students, ranging from basic to postgraduate levels, both locally and internationally.

Comprising six blocks, NUGS is dedicated to championing the welfare and interests of Ghanaian students.

The organization collaborates with relevant stakeholders to advocate for quality and accessible education for all, regardless of ethnic, social, or religious backgrounds.

On Wednesday, June 5, NUGS in a statement explained that the request was necessitated by the fact that a significant number of its members are currently pursuing their studies in various institutions across the country, far from their hometowns.

The statement highlighted that many students are currently engaged in mid-semester exams, while final-year students are heavily involved in conducting research for their final project works. The financial strain of commuting between their former voting locations and current campuses, especially considering the country’s economic situation, was also cited as a major concern.

NUGS emphasised the importance of ensuring that these students exercise their constitutional right to vote as stipulated in the 1992 constitution of Ghana; Article 42. It states that “Every citizen of Ghana of eighteen years or above who is of sound mind has the right to vote.”

“A person shall be registered as a voter if they are a citizen of Ghana and are of eighteen years or above” according to Article 43 of the 1992 constitution.

“We kindly request that the Electoral Commission takes the necessary steps to enable the limited transfer of votes for our members, in accordance with the following constitutional requirements: Article 45 which states that “A voter shall vote at the polling station where they are registered” and Article 46 which states that “The Electoral Commission shall make regulations for the transfer of votes.”

“We believe that this will ensure that our members are not disenfranchised and can fully participate in the democratic process come December 2024.”

Below is the full statement

