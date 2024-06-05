Following the fierce resistance from Workers of the State Transport Corporation (STC) against the appointment of a third deputy Managing Director, management announced that it has asked the new appointee to wait.

According to the Managing Director, Nana Akomea, the decision follows concerns by the workers’ union.

Speaking to JoyNews on June 5, he said “It [appointment] hasn’t been put on hold but we have asked the new appointee to hold on a few days.”

On June 4, the STC workers had resisted the appointment of the third deputy managing director.

According to them, new appointment was a waste of public funds. They are, therefore, asking the corporation to prioritise acquiring more buses and settling some six million cedis in overdue pensions.

In the petition sighted by JoyNews, the workers explained that the company has “operated without a Deputy Managing Director for a considerable period; suggesting that the reduction in deputy managing directors will not adversely affect our operations.”

Touching on the matter, the Managing Director noted that the concern by the workers were legitimate and therefore the board was committed to meeting the workers of the union to iron out the differences.

“The unions did a petition on the matter expressing their concerns about the new appointment to the board which is a good thing, you go through the right channels.

“The union did a petition to the board and the board is going to meet with the unions tomorrow, Thursday. We have to wait and see how the meeting between the unions and board will go,” he said.

Nana Akomea argued that the case for a new fleet of buses was true, as most of STC’s vehicles were old and needed to be replaced.

