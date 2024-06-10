President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has said the 2024 general elections presented an opportunity for the country to redefine its narrative and strongly emerge again as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

He said major actors, including the Electoral Commission (EC), citizens, political parties, religious and traditional leadership and institutions mandated to support, had the collective responsibility to make this a reality.

“Ghana stands at the crossroads of another democratic journey, which should transcend the shadows of the past and usher in a new era of peaceful election and progress,” he added.

Dr Tetteh, a renowned Evangelist, Economist and philanthropist, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after a three-day retreat in Ho.

He said transparent electoral processes were vital to instill trust in the citizens and stressed that strengthening electoral institutions, ensuring independence of the EC and implementing secure and transparent voting processes were paramount.

He called on Christians and other faith-based organisations to become ambassadors of peace in the upcoming general elections in December and religiously commit their pulpits and others towards peace, tranquility and co-existence.

He prayed for the peace in the Volta region and the rest of Ghana, believing the elections would be free and fair to all parties and leave the country as a whole in the aftermath.

Dr Tetteh admonished politicians to desist from enticing voters with money and allow the electorates to decide who should lead them without monetary influence.

He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to amplify its education on the electoral process to the citizenry and added “the EC should always go ahead of politicians.”

He urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to design tailored programmes to engage the youth in constructive activities, steering them away from violence and influence peddling to mitigate electoral violence.

