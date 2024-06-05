A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Goosie Tanoh is optimistic former president John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections to unite the country above ethnicity, religious and age distinctions.

Addressing party members at the CUA hall in Ajumako in the Central Region to mark this year’s June 4th anniversary on the theme, “Unity, loyalty and vigilance for victory 2024”, the former Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and Head of State of Ghana, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, said the sacrifices many made on June 4, 1979 which eventually led to the birth of the Fourth Republic, should unite the NDC and propel the country from its difficulties.

“So, I would like to suggest that the “unity” we seek to build is not just unity within the NDC party but a unification of our nation, especially our youth and women, around the concrete challenge of building a better Ghana. We will win the election, John Mahama will become president again, and we will continue to unify our tattered nation, rising above ethnic, religious, gender, and age distinctions. One Ghana for all” he said.

Goosie Tanoh said a deep economic crisis that confronted the country 45 years ago like high unemployment, especially among the youth; crippling poverty; rampant corruption; economic mismanagement; and a struggling currency have resurfaced under the current government, and there was an urgent need to rescue the country.

“In short, comrades, victory is not just about 7th December 2024. 7th December is just a milestone, an important one, in the ongoing battle with the forces that work round the clock to keep us dependent and poor. Defeating NPP will not, however, end this struggle. Victory is about winning the war we launched many years ago against exploitation, poverty, ignorance, and the marginalisation of our people” he said.

He used the occasion to pay homage to some cadres for their contributions to the PNDC and NDC.

‘Cadres Samuel Garba, Yaw Akrasie Sarpong, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, Huudu Yahaya, Cecilia Johnson, Mahama of blessed memory (CDR Coordinator, Brong Ahafo Region), Mike Akpatsu who died while he was mobilising NDC supporters for the first congress in Cape Coast, Nartey (GTP Cadre who died a few days ago), Osei Wusu (NDC’s First Propaganda Sec), Sherry Ayittey, Chris Atim, Kyeretwie Opoku, Kwame Mfodwo, Yao Graham, Albert Pinto, Ato Austin, and many more, who set out on a journey to transform Ghana.

“And, of course, we cannot have such a Remembrance Day without recalling our great leader, Flt Lt. J.J Rawlings, whose passion for change, accountability, integrity and development has become a beacon to which all of us who are committed to social democracy, a stronger progressive NDC and the transformation of Ghana.”

He advised the youth and all NDC members to be vigilant before and during the 2024 polls.

“Cadres know all about vigilance. For many years, our vigilance has been over the total national political system – not just the electoral system. We will be vigilant in December and ensure that the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, National Security and the courts do their jobs and give Ghanaians peaceful, free and fair elections. But we will still be vigilant next year and every year to ensure that destructive forces do not take us back to the old unacceptable ways” he noted.

ALSO READ:

One arrested; 2 on the run after demolition of ex Black Stars player’s building

We’re not broke to be taken for granted – Family of child killed in Lil Win’s accident

Justin Kodua speaks on Bawumia’s running mate brouhaha [Listen]