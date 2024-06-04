The family of Ampomah Tawiah, the 3-year-old boy who tragically died in an accident involving popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, has declared their intention not to back down on the legal action.

The family has made it clear that they are not financially disadvantaged to be taken for granted in their quest for justice.

Following the incident, suggestions were made for an out-of-court settlement.

However, the family has vehemently resisted this recommendation, determined to see the legal process through to the end.

“When we attended an interview, we were advised not to accept any cash and close the case. We took offence to that because we are not a family stricken with poverty,” a family member stated.

“We have rented a storey building, and he was driving his own car when the accident happened so we are far from financial struggles” he added.

The family further criticized Lil Win’s Public Relations Officer, Akwadaa Nyame, for allegedly trying to manipulate the situation.

They believe that Nyame’s actions are aimed at avoiding legal repercussions for the actor.

“The posture of the PRO indicates he is up to no good and will want to buy their way out of the case, but we have trust in the Ghana police that justice will prevail. We don’t have issues with Lil Win, but his PRO Akwadaa Nyame is not making this case any easier,” he said in an interview on Angel FM.

The family has placed their trust in the Ghanaian legal system and the police, hoping for a fair and just resolution to the tragic incident.