Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season when his contract expires.

Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months.

The Athletic reported this month Mbappe was leaning towards joining Real Madrid upon the expiration of his PSG contract but influential members of his entourage have been left unconvinced by the Spanish club’s offer, which is delaying the process.

As The Athletic previously reported, Mbappe has known since early January the conditions Madrid are willing to offer him. With the Frenchman’s PSG contract set to expire after June 30, they have been free to discuss terms as he is into the final six months of his deal in France.

The 24-year-old signed a new two-year contract in the summer of 2021 that included a 12-month extension clause for the 2024-25 season. However, only Mbappe could trigger that extension, not PSG, and the deadline for doing that passed on July 31 last year.

Mbappe has featured 30 times for PSG in all competitions this season, scoring 31 goals.