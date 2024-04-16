Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique believes his side are in a great position to overcome their first-leg deficit against Barcelona and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
PSG, who lost 3-2 to Barcelona in Paris last Wednesday, were last in the semi-finals three years ago.
“PSG have never come back to win after losing a first leg, but [Tuesday] is the day,” said Luis Enrique.
“We have a very united group of players, in which there are no egos.”
Enrique won the Treble in 2014-15, one of his three seasons as Barcelona manager.
He was also in charge when the Spanish champions beat PSG 6-1 to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat in the last 16 in 2017.
Five-time winners Barcelona are aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in five years.
“We’re not a team that will sit on our lead, we want to take the ball off PSG and win the game,” said manager Xavi.
“It’s the Champions League, it’s Paris, and a game in which no one will be holding back.”
Barcelona will be without Andreas Christensen and Sergio Roberto who are both suspended.
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi could return after being suspended from the first leg.
MATCH STATS
Head-to-head
- Paris St-Germain have played Barcelona (14 times) more than any other opponent in European competitions. PSG’s record against the Spanish champions is W4, D4, L6.
- There have been 127 occasions when a team suffered a 3-2 home defeat in the first leg of a two-legged Uefa European knockout tie. Only six have ever recovered to progress.
- Xavi and Luis Enrique were teammates for Barcelona and Spain. Luis Enrique’s first season as Barca manager was Xavi’s final campaign at the club as a player (2014/15), with the club winning the treble of Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.
Barcelona
- Barcelona progressed from only two of their past seven Champions League quarter-finals: 5-1 on aggregate for Luis Enrique’s Barca versus PSG in 2014/15 and 4-0 on aggregate versus Manchester United in 2018/19.
- Barcelona lost the home leg in only one of their 17 two-legged Champions League quarter-finals (W12-D4-L1), a 2-1 defeat after extra time against Juventus in the 2002/03 second leg (the Barca goal was scored by Xavi).
- Barcelona progressed from all 11 Champions League knockout ties they recorded an away win in the first leg.
Paris St-Germain
- PSG (three) are one short of matching Monaco (four) as the French club to make the most Champions League semi-final appearances.
- PSG have not been eliminated from a Champions League quarter-final since a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Manchester City in 2015/16.
- PSG progressed from three of their seven Champions League quarter-finals, including their past two: 2-1 versus Atalanta and on away goals versus Bayern Munich in 2020/21.