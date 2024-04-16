Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is predicting a “great Champions League night” in Tuesday’s quarter-final second leg at Borussia Dortmund.

Atleti won their home leg 2-1 with Rodrigo de Paul and Samuel Lino scoring before Sebastien Haller, who is injured for the second leg, pulled one back.

“You don’t need to say much to the players about the opportunity to be among the best four teams in Europe,” said Simeone.

“The team is in good condition.”

The German hosts are bidding for a first Champions League semi-final in 11 years, while Atletico have not been there for seven years.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic hopes a sold-out Westfalenstadion crowd of 81,500 can make a difference.

“It’s unique. It’s regularly sold out and it has helped us countless times over the years,” he said.

“We need a good result against Atletico and we’re pretty sure our supporters want to make that happen and create a good atmosphere.

“So we want to pay them back.”