Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat 10-man Barcelona 4-1 and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The France international kept his cool with a second-half penalty and then tucked in a last-gasp rebound as Luis Enrique’s French champions overturned a 3-2 home reversal to progress 6-4 on aggregate.

Barcelona had made the perfect start as Raphinha followed up his two-goal display in Paris last week with a close-range opener on 12 minutes after bewitching play from Lamine Yamal down the right.

The hosts were good value for their two-goal cushion in the tie overall, but their evening took a turn for the worse on the half hour when Ronald Araujo was shown a straight red for bringing down Bradley Barcola.

PSG took advantage of the lifeline as Ousmane Dembele once again netted against his former club to level matters on the night five minutes prior to the interval.

It was one-way traffic following the break and after Vitinha’s excellent 25-yard drive moved PSG ahead on the night, Mbappe put them in charge of the tie with a clinical spot kick just past the hour.

The 25-year-old then took his tally to 41 for the season to polish off a late counter attack and set up a last-four clash with Borussia Dortmund.