Musician, Martin King Arthur, also known as Kofi Kinaata has stressed the statement that one cannot advise a fool.

According to him, it becomes a waste of time when one’s determination to influence the decisions of others proves futile.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the musician shared his experience, citing a situation his friend underwent as an example.

“You cannot advise a fool no matter what. A father of a friend of mine once said advice doesn’t change an individual unless a child comes in. This was because her young daughter did not heed his advice until she had given birth to one child”, he said on Hitz FM.

He further used biblical backing to support his claim, stating the sayings made by bible readers in such churches as a reference.

“Even after reading the Bible, scripture admonishes us that, those who have ‘ears’ should listen. It also tells us to keep hold and guild our precious artefacts and items”, he stated.

“In certain circumstances, nothing could be done about it since most of them are destined to be fooled”, he added.

