The second season of ‘The Library,’ a music-oriented radio programme premieres on Joy 99.7 FM on Friday, January 19, 2024.

‘The Library’, which was adjudged Radio Programme of the Year at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality Awards, presents well-researched information on musicians and other music players in the industry has since its inception, won the admiration of a lot of music consumers and aficionados.

It also offers an insightful presentation of inspirations behind songs, the creative processes, and the untold stories behind the compositions.

Since its inception on Hitz FM a few years ago, the show has served as an educative platform. It has explored topics such as music sampling, one-time hit makers, among others.

The second season features music producers such as Jeff Tennyson Quaye, popularly known as JAY-Q, Hammer of the Last Two, Zapp Mallet, David Kwamena Bolton / Fiifi Rash (DKB), WillisBeatz, Kaywa, Dan Bassey, Quick Action, among others.

Backed by a formidable production team, the host of ‘The Library’, Andy Dosty, has a wealth of experience in the music industry, spanning a period of 30 years. He has worked in various capacities as a disc jockey, presenter, rapper, music producer, and songwriter.

The programme which originally airs on Hitz 103.9 FM between 10:00am till 12pm on Fridays, now runs on Joy 99.7 FM, at 7pm on Fridays.