Rapper Lyrical Joe has explained that his ‘adowa’ jab in ‘Baboon’, one of his diss songs to Amerado, is a mere punchline for beef purposes.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z’ that he just felt like hitting back at Amerado who also mocked him for rapping in English.

In ‘Baboon’, Lyrical Joe rapped: Traditional rapper, village can use you as instrument. When you switch from ‘adowa’ we’ll talk of going global then.

According to him, real hip hop artistes don’t rap over ‘adowa’ instrumentals and that no hip hop award will be given to such songs.

“It’s not wrong for him to rap over ‘adowa’ beat but you want to stand for hip hop. You said you’re hip and hip hop is different from that. No disrespect to ‘adowa’ but if we are going to take an award for hip hop, then you cannot use that to take it,” he said.

In August 2022, Amerado and Lyrical Joe were engaged in a lyrical bout.

The beef started with Eno Barony’s song ‘The Finish Line’ which features Amerado. The ‘Obiaa Boa’ rapper is thought to have jabbed Lyrical Joe on the track.

However, before the release of this song, Lyrical Joe had expressed his disappointment with 3Music Awards for awarding Amerado the Best Rapper award over him.

A few weeks later, Lyrical Joe also won the coveted Best Rap Performance award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Lyrical Joe, did a freestyle verse to diss Amerado on vlogger Kwadwo Sheldon’s show, after ‘The Finish Line’ was released.

Amerado hit back at Lyrical Joe with ‘Kyibom’ (Free Hype). The song actually takes other rappers like Obibini and Kofi Mole to the cleaners. It was released on 5th August, 2022, the same day Lyrical Joe dropped his annual 5th August series.

Lyrical Joe then replied with ‘Baboon’, goading Amerado to come back with ‘Ponky Joe’. Unrelenting, Joe threw salvos with ‘Mute’, after which Amerado returned with ‘Sin No More’.

Taking the last bite in the bout, Lyrical Joe finally dropped ‘Kwabena Numbers.’

Lyrical Joe is currently out with his debut album titled ‘Photo Album.’