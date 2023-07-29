

Families of two Tema deceased fishers have made their stance clear regarding preservation and autopsy processes on the bodies of their relatives.

The families said the autopsy is not a priority as they want to bury their relative before Homowo in August.

The deceased – Samuel Akwei Allotey, 44, and 27-year-old Francis Tetteh – were in the same canoe with 10 other fishers when their canoe capsized after a collision with a boat in Tema.

Richmond Amarh Annang, who is a relative of Francis Tetteh, disclosed this when Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) headed by the mayor, Yohanne Amarh Ashitey, commiserated with the bereaved.

“Upon reaching the hospital, doctors suggested that autopsy be done as required but we are pleading with the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive to step in so the autopsy process does not impede our plans in any way.”

“Homowo is just around the corner and we wouldn’t want this process to become an impediment. There is no need to go through this knowing how it is likely to affect us. We want to bury our relatives before celebrating the festival,” he said.

Joy News has learnt that Francis Tetteh’s wife gave birth a few days ago with the deceased fisher yet to see his child.

Another family member, Nii Amarh Ashiboi, touched on how the incident at sea has dented their customary rites.

“It is the first time in my 56 years of existence and even the entire history of our community regarding customary rites for Homowo that we have experienced this.

“It’s heartbreaking and this has really infuriated the youth. We are trying to calm their hearts. If the MCE and other stakeholders have taken charge, we want them to follow the due process to ensure the incident doesn’t repeat itself,” he advised.

Nana Oye Ankama, an auntie to 44-year-old Samuel Akwei Allotey could not hold back her tears.

According to her, she learnt of the sad news on TV and couldn’t believe it until confirmation came later.

“I’m somewhat in disbelief. Samuel Akwei Allotey is the only child of my sister. The fishers were not at sea on their own accord. Elders asked them to go as part of Homowo preparations”

“A letter was earlier sent to the authorities due to the enforcement of the closed season. We want those behind this callous act to know that they’ve bitten more than they can chew,” she said.

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohanne Amarh Ashitey, assured the bereaved families that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter and help punish those found responsible for the death of the two fishers.

“We will visit the family again and are ready to assist in the preparation for the burial of the deceased fishers. We will also provide financial support in that regard,” he assured.

Tears rolled down the cheeks of women as relatives looked helpless during the visit to Nii Papaa Tse We at Tema New Town.

ALSO READ: