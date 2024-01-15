Brother of the late former President Atta-Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills engaged in a heated argument with some relatives over his autopsy report.

The Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Member of Parliament (MP) questioned the basis for the family’s the sudden rekindled interest in the autopsy report.

The disagreement on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem follows a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House by the Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi, accompanied by founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho.

The group during the visit on Friday said they are yet to receive the autopsy report of the late President after almost 12 years.

The Kyidomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyimfua III who was part of the delegation stressed that, the current and future generation must know what killed their son.

But a livid Samuel Atta-Mills said he does not share family ties with the people requesting his late brother’s autopsy report.

“If his relative is missing, they should go and look for him. If they are my relatives, how come they weren’t present for the autopsy and they are now chasing the President? They should allow Atta-Mills to rest in peace,” he fumed.

In a rebuttal, Nana Enyimfua III and the family head, Kwabena Binney, expressed their disappointment in Mr Atta-Mills.

The duo cannot fathom why the lawmaker gets angry anytime the issue about his late brother’s autopsy report comes up.

“Why does he always fight us over this issue? His brother is no more and he wants to use his name to achieve his goals and ambitions so it is ok. I believe he has reasons for his actions” Mr Binney lamented.

RELATED: