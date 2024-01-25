An ordinary segment on Adom FM‘s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, transformed unexpectedly when renowned lawyer Martin Kpebu shared insights on his recent legal victory in a high-profile treason case.

The discussion veered into a national dialogue, catching even host Chief Jerry Forson and his production team off-guard.

Kpebu, known for his anti-corruption advocacy, delved into the flaws of Ghana’s democratic system, drawing parallels with Socrates’ critique of democracy in “The Republic.”

He highlighted how financial influence often leads to unfit individuals assuming leadership roles in democracies.

During this discourse, Kpebu notably commended Ghana’s third president in the Fourth Republic, Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, suggesting that leaders of his caliber are rare and invaluable.

He proceeded to rank all five presidents of the Fourth Republic, positioning Atta-Mills at the top, followed by Jerry Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and John Mahama, respectively.

Surprisingly, he placed current president Akufo-Addo at the bottom of his ranking, describing his performance vis a vis the fight against corruption as poor.

Kpebu’s analysis, shared on Adom FM‘s morning show, is expected to spark a deep discussion on Ghana’s political landscape and the perceived susceptibility to corruption among its past and present leaders.

Below are his views as shared on Adom FM: