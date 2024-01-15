The Cyber Security Authority has raised alarm over a sharp rise in job scam incidents across the country.

In a public alert, the CSA said they have received at least 15 reports through the cybercrime/cyber security incident reporting points of contact with victims losing over GH₵124,000.

According to the CSA, citizens ought to beware of unsolicited messages offering job opportunities as these scammers tend to pose as recruiters to fleece unsuspecting people.

The CSA added that, people must be skeptical of advertisements that promise high-paying jobs that require minimal work.

“If it seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam,” the CSA stated.

It noted that poor grammar, spelling mistakes, or unprofessional communication in job advertisements tend to be dead giveaways that the said advertisement is not genuine and should be ignored.

However, in the absence of these, job-seekers are entreated to verify job advertisements directly with the company’s official website or contact information.

“Avoid relying solely on communication through email or instant messaging.”

Also, job-seekers have been advised against sharing personal or financial information unless they are certain of the legitimacy of the prospective employer.

