Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary has vowed to resign if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is able to show a dam site under its One village One dam policy.

According to Mustapha Gbande, the policy was nothing short of a political gimmick through which money was spent.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, Mr Gbande noted the policy led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Minister for Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson did not see the light of day.

“They told us they were going to construct dams but never did and shared the monies among themselves and party faithful. They took excavators to the sites and dug shallow holes which cannot even be seen now. I will resign if they are able to even show me one of the dams they built,” he stated.

The One Village One Dam Policy under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) Programme aimed at improving agriculture, renewable energy, and rural electrification development.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2016 election campaign, promised to build a dam in villages of the three regions of the north, via a well-planned irrigation policy.

He said a robust irrigation policy “one-village-one dam” will make Ghana crop all year round and eventually become a net exporter of most foodstuff.

However, most of the dams have dried up because they reportedly cannot hold enough water.

Some farmers have revealed that they leave the water for their animals to drink and are unable to farm during the dry season as the programme intended.

Play the video above for Mr Gbande’s comments:

