

Earth dams constructed under the One Village One Dam project in Bongo, Kassena Nakana West and Talensi districts all of the Upper East Region dry up at least by January each year.

This is because the dams cannot hold enough water.

Farmers told JoyNews that they leave the water for their animals to drink and are unable to farm during the dry season as the programme intended.

In a first of two parts Hotline Documentary titled ‘Thirsty Dams’, Features Editor, Joojo Cobbinah reports that farmers are pleading with government to coerce contractors to return to the sites and do a better job.

The documentary airs on 17 July on JoyNews.

