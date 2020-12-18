Fast-rising artiste, Quamina MP, has revealed his weakness following his father’s passing three weeks ago.

The musician went silent after receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in a car accident, which claimed his father’s life.

His pain has been rekindled after observing the one-week memorial preceding the final funeral rites yesterday.

Quamina MP Bongo one-week observation

He posted two never-seen photos of his father, one, a throwback photo of his sunny days, and the other when he was in his company, together with some colleagues.

Quamina has hinted he misses his father, typically his smile and bubbly self.

Quamina MP Bongo

Meanwhile, artiste Kwesi Arthur, who was present at the one-week ceremony, disclosed the family is calm, despite going through intense pain.

“We went for one-week yesterday; I can tell he was really calm, the whole family is calm. The pain doesn’t go away easily, they just need strength in this tough period,” he said.

