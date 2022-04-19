American Rapper Rick Ross has given a special shoutout to some African entertainers in a latest video.

The rapper made mention of at least 10 musicians whose musical impact has reached the shores of the foreign country.

From Ghana, Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Quamina MP, Zynnell Zuh and Jay Bahd made the list.

It is currently unclear how he got in touch with them but he described them as his African family.

Following his tour in Nigeria last week, Rick Ross has made some friends in the country’s music industry.

He also had a shout out for Harrysongs, Nosa Rex, Tekno, Pocolee, Angela Okorie, Yomi Casual and Alex Unusual.

Watch video below: