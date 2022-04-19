Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has called on supporters of Hearts of Oak to stay united and support the head coach of the side, Samuel Boadu.

Boadu, who led the club to a domestic treble, has come under intense pressure following the club’s poor start of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Fans of the Rainbow club called for the head of Boadu, especially in the first half of the campaign but Mr Okraku has urged the fans of the club to support him, adding that Boadu can still lead the club to success.

GFA boss, Kurt Okraku

“Yes they are supporters and all they want is to win but it is not always like that,” he said on GTV Sports Plus.

“I think the fans need to calm down and support Samuel Boadu because I don’t believe in fans calling for the sacking of coaches.

“We all saw how the club performed last season under Samuel Boadu and so if the fans stay united, things will surely get better. They should have patience for Samuel Boadu and his technical team,” he added.

Hearts of Oak, despite their difficulties in putting up a good performance in the Premier League, are in the semifinals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup having beaten Division One League side, Skyy FC.

The Rainbow club also sit 6th on the Premier League table with 37 points and will be hosted by Accra Lions in the matchday 26 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.