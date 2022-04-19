Daniella, daughter of the Lighthouse Chapel founder Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has shared a fond memory of her late brother, David in a tribute to honour him.

According to Daniella, they were best friends.

David, a medical doctor and the first son of the Heward-Mills family, died after a short illness aged 31.

The news, which emerged on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, has attracted a lot of reactions from sections of the public who have shared their love with the family and extended their condolence.

Taking to Twitter, Daniella, who is also a medical doctor, noted she knows David is resting in the bosom of God.

She went on to appreciate friends and loved ones who have reached out to commiserate with the family.

Again, Daniella retweeted a post from the church’s handle which read: Death makes everything we do useless. The greatest enemy of man is death.

Read Daniella’s full tweets below: