Scores of sympathisers are still trooping to the residence of the founder of the Light House Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills over the death of his first son, David.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and former President John Mahama, among others, have visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

The latest to join the list are renowned men of God, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams of the Action Chapel, Dr Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah of the Royal House Chapel.

Also, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and her daughter were there to commiserate with the family.

The rest include the founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries; Reverend Eastwood Anaba, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana; Reverend Frimpong Manso.

Representatives and clergymen from different denominations including a former chairman of The Church of Pentecost; Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah also expressed their condolences.

Dr David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

