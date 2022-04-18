Founder and Apostle General of Royal House Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, has reacted to the death of Bishop Dag Heward Mills‘ son.

The eldest child of the LightHouse Chapel founder, David Heward-Mills, passed on on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

The death, according to reports, followed a short illness in the United States where he worked as a medical doctor.

Joining scores of sympathisers to mourn with the renowned man of God, Rev Korankye-Ankrah admitted the news was heartbreaking.

On behalf of his church and family, he extended condolences to the bereaved family in a Facebook post.

He also offered a prayer for the family, especially for the Bishop, stating the next phase of his life and ministry will be greater than before.

Read the full post below: