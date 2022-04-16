Founder and Leader of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, is bereaved.

The eldest child of the Bishop, David Heward-Mills, has been reported dead. He passed away after battling a short illness.

David Heward-Mills lived in the United States of America where he worked as a medical doctor. He died at the age of 31.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Chapel has requested the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult period.

In the release by the church, management also entreated Ghanaians and sympathizers to remember the bereaved family in their prayers.

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season,” the church added.

