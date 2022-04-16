Actor Majid Michel has revealed that officers from the Narcotic Control Commission arrested and interrogated him after talking about his experience with drugs and marijuana in an interview on Asaase Radio.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he stated that the Commission, on Monday, April 11, at about 8:00am picked him up, searched his home and later sent him to their office for interrogation.

“Well if you say you have done some drugs maybe you are hiding some there still. If they catch you with even one roll of weed in your house, the house would be confiscated. They educated me a lot,” Majid Michel said on Thursday.

He revealed that the officers told him his properties, especially his cars would have been seized because they would have assumed he used them to transport drugs.

On Asaase Radio, Majid Michel called on the government to legalise marijuana adding that weed does not pose a threat to people’s lives like other drugs including cocaine.

“I’ve never heard of anybody who has overdosed on weed… I’ve done things out of weed. I’ve done cocaine, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), I’ve done other drugs that if I told you right now, you’ll not be able to pronounce.”

“These were years back and I didn’t struggle to overcome it. Maybe because of the smoke…maybe that’s why health-wise to smoke it’s not the best but to brew it, to drink it, I don’t see anything wrong with it. You drink teas, don’t you?”

However, he has stated that government must also be cautious before legalising it, including learning from other countries how the weed has been used for other purposes.

“I am for it completely, but then again before anything is legalized, the government must make sure that they are ready to take responsibility and must exhaust the consequences that come true with the legalization of ‘weed’ before the decision is made,” he has said

Meanwhile, Majid Michel has opined that the Commission took his comment out of context.

He stated that all his experiences with drugs are in his past. The actor added that he does not regret talking publicly about his experiences with drugs despite the arrest.

Majid stated that some journalists and media organisations need to be held accountable as well for their reportage on the matter.

The actor said that the Commission misunderstood him because of some of the headlines that made rounds in the media.

“I told the Commission that they need to hold some of the media persons accountable. They picked me up based on caption and headlines,” he argued.