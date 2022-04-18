A 46-year-old Alex Quainoo, a farmer and a hunter at Assin Bepokokoo in the Assin South District of the Central Region, has allegedly shot his wife, Victoria Asiedu over her refusal to give him Ghc2 to buy alcohol.

The victim, narrating the incident to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, said her husband had earlier requested a torchlight to go on snail hunting.

She explained the suspect, who is currently on the run, returned around 8:00 pm on Easter Saturday and demanded the money but she could not provide it.

His husband, who was not pleased, threatened to kill her and eventually shot her in her two palms after missing the targeted neck.

The victim is currently battling for her life at the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

The Assin South police command has since mounted a manhunt for the suspect.