The Security man of High Ranking International Academy, a private school in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region has been found dead.

He was buried with a sack and left in an uncompleted storey building.

The family of the victim said he left home for work three days ago and did not return.

They reported the news to the police for assistance to find their relative.

In their search, they saw his bicycle and some personal belongings close to the school where he works as night security.

They indicated that, with the support of the police in their search, they found droplets of blood that led to the compound of an uncompleted story building at Napogibakole, a suburb of Wa Municipality where the deceased security man was buried.

After the body was dug out, the family confirmed to the police that the deceased was their relative.

They called for a full-scale investigation into the death of their relative and the perpetrators punished

An autopsy has been conducted on the deceased and the body handed over to the family for burial at Loho community in the Nadowli-Kaleo district.