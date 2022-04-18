Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen: From the kitchen into the pack

It was the collaborative effort of Multimedia Group Limited staff, clients and listeners of Joy FM that ensured the success of the 2022 Easter Soup Kitchen.

As the saying goes “there is strength in numbers,” therefore, all hands came on deck and provided the less privileged in society with a meal to commemorate Easter Sunday.

To get the final result, nine tasks had to be completed and these duties were manned by the many individuals who stepped out of their comfort zone to join Multimedia Group Limited’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The nine tasks

Task 1 was Prepping. This stage ensured that the people and equipment needed had been assembled at the Joy FM car park, Kokomlemle. The cauldron, ladle, cooking oil, vegetables, water, tent, and others were provided.

First, COVID-19 protocols needed to be observed.

Backdrop for photographs in place.

Fire must be set and Senior Editor Fiifi Koomson was at hand to do just that.

Others too.

Task 2 commenced with the exhibition of culinary skills. Working on the Vegetables. At this stage, the onions, tomatoes, carrots, and bell peppers had to be sliced, chopped and diced. This is an opportunity for one to show how good he or she is with the knife.

Joy News Editor and Anchor, Araba Koomson shows what she’s got.

‘Drivetime on Joy’ host, Kofi Hayford and Programmes Manager of Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay proved their worth.

Channel Manager for JoyNews, Kwaku Owusu Peprah did not want to be left out.

Co-Host of Super Morning Show, Winston Amoah did not get to cook the palm nut soup, but he managed to peel and cut some onions.

Preparing the Stew was the next task.

As the stew was simmering, the next task was also being taken care of. The Chicken was being steamed.

Subsequently, the steamed chicken was fried. Yes, Frying Chicken was the next task.

Soon the stew was ready for the much anticipated Jollof. The rice was poured into the stew and the process of cooking a perfect Ghanaian Jollof began.

When food was done, special hands needed to dish them out. Dishing Out was done alongside Packaging.

And oooh. There was a pleasant surprise at this stage. Ambassador at Large/Special Envoy of Republic of Ghana at Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, Republic of Ghana, Edward Mahama showed up.

The last but not least task to ensure the event is complete is Distribution to put smiles on the many faces of beneficiaries.

This year’s Easter Soup Kitchen was sponsored by Wilmar Ghana, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Kotabs Enterprise, Niche Natural Cocoa Liquor, East Cantonments Pharmacy, Trinity Oil, Munchee Biscuits, Multipro Limited Ghana, Royal Chef, Elizabeth Quansah, Twumoah Fresh, Eggstra-O and Starters Groundnut soup base & Tomato sauce.