Five persons including three children have sustained gunshot wounds after armed robbers attacked a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.

The heavily armed robbers, according to an eyewitness, stormed the premises of the Heaven Embassy church around 1:00 am during a watch night service on Easter Friday.

Head Pastor, Pastor Newton, narrates that they heard loud gunshots while worship was ongoing.

According to him, they initially thought the armed robbers were Police personnel from afar, because they wore black.

But when they entered the uncompleted church, they started pointing the gun at members. Pastor Newton said the men then asked one of the junior pastors to put off all the lights in the auditorium.

Confused and Distraught Church members

At gunpoint, the armed robbers asked all the worshippers to lie face down before they started robbing them of their belongings – mobile phones and money.

Unfortunately, the earlier gunshots hit five of the members, including three children whose details are currently unknown.

Blood stains of the injured

Pastor Newton explained that before they (the robbers) left, they also took the keys of a motorbike belonging to a church member, that was packed in front of the church.

But when they tried bolting with it and realised it could not accelerate, they abandoned it.

Meanwhile, the affected members are currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment, according to Pastor Newton.

“It’s our prayer that the injured get well soon. They really got hurt because they were bleeding.”

The Kumasi Police have begun a manhunt for the robbers as they begin investigations into the incident.

