The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, is trending on Twitter as friends, church members and family celebrate him on his 58th birthday.

The tweets included that of other renowned pastors such as Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; his wife Adelaide Heward-Mills and other high-profile personalities who have taken him as a spiritual father.

Many of the celebrated tweets stemmed from church members who are endowed in his teachings.

MORE:

Help me wish my friend Bishop Dag Heward-Mills a happy birthday. The founder of UD-OLGC, a man with great thirst to disciple the Lord's people and win lost souls.



God bless you Bishop, we need you around for a very loooooong time!!!#archbishopnick #bishopdaghewardmills pic.twitter.com/W11wYzaIXv — N. Duncan-Williams🇬🇭 (@ArchbishopNick) May 14, 2021

Happy Birthday to my Pastor, Spiritual Head and Friend of 39 years, my beloved of 36 years and my husband of 32 years. Your’s has been a life of simplicity and sincerity all these years. I did not just come into contact with you Dag, I have known you for a long time. pic.twitter.com/EoI2nmp1wn — Adelaide Heward-Mills (@AdelHewardMills) May 14, 2021

Recently, the man of God was in the news after some of his former pastors took to social media to voice out what they described as unfair treatment after serving under the man of God.

Regardless, some of the loyal church members have taken to the ditigal platform to express the undying love they have for the man of God.

Trending with the hashtag #IAmGratefulForBishopDag, many of them have recounted how their life turned around after their encounter with Bishop Heward-Mills.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Thank you for praying for me.

I really appreciate you❤#IAmGratefulForBishopDag pic.twitter.com/ymJLzOXhTF — Mac-Donald (@Mac_didy) May 14, 2021

When I think of My Father My Prophet @EvangelistDag I feel like telling God, God bless you!



I fail to find the right words to express how grateful I am



A little girl like me,

You’ve helped me see that I’ll never find a Job like working for Jesus #IAmGratefulForBishopDag pic.twitter.com/aIFi2Q5RDE — 14TH MAY ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ (@TaluSmiley) May 14, 2021

#IAmGratefulForBishopDag



Still can’t believe how blessed we were to have you officiate our wedding. Thank you for the counsel, prayers and prophecies ❤️ @EvangelistDag pic.twitter.com/yOatHfoA54 — Aisha (@Ahsia_Harok) May 14, 2021

#14ReasonsWhy we love Bishop Dag Heward-Mills



5. He appoints pastors to guide us.



All around the world, he has raised up pastors who pray for us, visit us, counsel us, and lead us to the Lord.



Share a picture of you with your pastor.#IAmGratefulForBishopDag pic.twitter.com/LjPNjwGvOJ — !First Love Center (@FirstLoveCenter) May 5, 2021

You’ve been a blessing upon my life during and after my days on UCC campus 🙏🏻🙏🏻#IAmGratefulForBishopDag pic.twitter.com/Uv92uTu09G — MAXI LINO 🇬🇭 (@NanaNinson) May 14, 2021

#IAmGratefulForBishopDag

Thank you Daddy for teaching me the importance of honouring fathers🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/EQ5yOAfm1J — Akuaaa💜 (@erhm_jay) May 14, 2021