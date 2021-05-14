The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, is trending on Twitter as friends, church members and family celebrate him on his 58th birthday.
The tweets included that of other renowned pastors such as Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; his wife Adelaide Heward-Mills and other high-profile personalities who have taken him as a spiritual father.
Many of the celebrated tweets stemmed from church members who are endowed in his teachings.
Recently, the man of God was in the news after some of his former pastors took to social media to voice out what they described as unfair treatment after serving under the man of God.
Regardless, some of the loyal church members have taken to the ditigal platform to express the undying love they have for the man of God.
Trending with the hashtag #IAmGratefulForBishopDag, many of them have recounted how their life turned around after their encounter with Bishop Heward-Mills.
