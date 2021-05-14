Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has urged for calm as it takes steps to fix their theatre.

The management has also pledged its commitment to provide the needed logistics for quality service delivery.

“The Directorate management wishes to assure all its members of staff that hospital management is committed to the provision of the needed logistics for the delivery of quality services.

“They are, therefore, entreated to exercise patience as the requisite processes have already been initiated to provide optimum working environment for the delivery of quality surgical services,” the management assured.

This comes on the back of agitations from some staff members over the deplorable nature of the main theatre and poor conditions at the facility.

However, the statement, signed by the Head of the Surgery Directorate, Dr Joseph Oppong, explained but for the covid-19 pandemic, all these issues would have been resolved.

“The renovation project would have commenced last year but for the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequent disruptive impact on the hospital’s operations and finances,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the statement has indicated that full renovation of the hospital’s main theatre has already been captured in the Hospital’s 2021 Budget.

