National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu took delivery of food items from African waste management leaders, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, as its usual corporate social responsibility towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.

The company has a culture of supporting the Chief Imam with food items to in turn support the vulnerable in his community as they break their fast during the Sallah celebration in Accra.

Presenting the items, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies which Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a subsidiary, Mrs. Sophia Lissah, disclosed that 10 cartons of oil and 30 bags of 25kgs of rice plus an undisclosed amount of money were donated to the Chief Imam.

She said the company cannot thank the Chief Imam enough for his sustained prayers and quest to ensuring a peaceful co-existence among the religions in the country.

Mrs. Lissah said the management and staff members have enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Chief Imam and the Muslim community over the years and wish to maintain that at all times.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, expressed gratitude to Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its owner, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for the consistency in supporting him during festive seasons, and prayed for the almighty Allah to continue to bless and expand the Jospong companies to greater heights.

He urged the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrants, especially the youth, to avoid crowds and unnecessary jubilation with motorbikes and other social vices as we are not in normal times.

He admonished them to regularly wash their hands under running water with soap, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, observe social/physical distancing and wear nose masks as prescribed by the Ghana Health Services (GHS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that they do not contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Later in an interview, the spokesman of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, said the Chief Imam will hold a virtual prayer on GTV on Sunday 23rd May 2020 with a few government functionaries and Islamic leaders, and urged all Muslims to watch from their homes and participate in the prayers.

He appealed to all Muslims to ensure that they pray in their homes to help curb the spread of the virus, stressing “we are no longer in normal times.”