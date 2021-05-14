Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has showered well-wishes on colleague man of God, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills as he celebrates his birthday.

The Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, who turned 58 today, May 14, 2021, has received several wishes across the length and breadth of the country.

The Archbishop, who described Bishop Heward-Mills as his son also took to his social page to pronounce blessings on his life.

He backed his message with an epic throwback photo to tell how far they have come in life.

Duncan-Williams and Dag Heward-Mills

He wrote:

Help me wish my son Bishop Dag Heward-Mills a happy birthday. The founder of UD-OLGC, a man with great thirst to disciple the Lord’s people and win lost souls.

God bless you Bishop, we need you around for a very loooooong time!!!

