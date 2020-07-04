Beautiful photos of the Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills‘ daughter, have popped up.

The lady, identified as Daniella, was graduating as a Dental Surgeon at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Taking to Twitter, she shared several pictures to mark her graduation as she donned her blue theatre surgical gown with her stethoscope.

ALSO READ:

Expressing her appreciation to God, she wrote: “Six long hard years waiting for this day to come. Thank you God for everything; the streets shall now refer to me as Dr Daniella Heward-Mills.”

Watch the photos below: