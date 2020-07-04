It is a sad and heartbreaking moment as late Despite Media employee, Kwadwo Wiafe, is laid to rest today, July 4, 2020, at Tabora near Lapaz in Accra.

News of the 33-year-old vibrant presenter’s demise broke on Thursday, June 4, 2020, leaving many devastated.

The presenter with Neat FM, which is one of the many stations under Despite Media, passed on at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.

A video from the funeral captured a sad heartbreaking moment when the late Wiafe’s mother broke down in tears as she mourns her son.

Watch the video below: