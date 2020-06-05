Kennedy Osei, others visit and console Kwadwo Wiafe's wife as she breaks down in tears

It was a very sad moment when the management and some staff from UTV and Despite Media Group visited the family of their colleague Kwadwo Wiafe.

News of Mr Wiafe’s unfortunate passing devastated his colleagues at Despite Media who took to social media with many messages of sorrow and have followed up with a visit.

The powerful delegation from UTV was led by Despite Media Group’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, and ably supported by the group’s General Manager, Kennedy Osei.

Some of the staff spotted in the delegation were Nana Ama McBrown, Abeiku Santana, Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, Roger Quartey, and Maame Yaa Konamah.

A video from the visit shows the sad heartbreaking moment when Kwadwo Wiafe’s wife, Reeka Wemah, broke down in tears after seeing her husband’s colleagues.

In the video, Reeka could be seen sitting down and sobbing while the UTV delegation approached her to talk.

Upon seeing them, Reeka’s cries intensified and it had to take Mr Osei, who is said to have been very close to Mr Wiafe to console her.

He approached and stood in front of Reeka who rested her head on him for some time while still sobbing.