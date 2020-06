It has emerged that the final funeral rites of former Despite Media employee, Kwabena Wiafe, will be held on July 4, 2020.

This was announced at a family gathering on Friday, June 5, 2020, at a family meeting where some employees of the company paid a visit.

In a video sighted on Instagram, it was announced a one-week celebration in his memory will also be held on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The news of Mr Wiafe’s sudden demise broke out on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

