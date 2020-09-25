The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has taken to social media to react to Accra-based Peace FM’s appeal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party on March 6, 2020, boycotted the flagship programme following comments made by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gymafi.

He had said that the NDC, as a party, will not beg to return to the station’s Kookrokoo morning show.

Samuel George, MP for Ningo Prampram

However, the station, in a statement, has said it is not at loggerheads with the party, hence called for a truce.

Taking to his Facebook page, the legislator said his people must not yield to the call.

He noted that he is willing to buy a cockerel just for the party members to hear the kokrokoo sound than return to the programme.

“If anyone desperately wants the party back on the show, I am willing to buy a cockerel to do kokrokoo every morning for you,” his post read.

