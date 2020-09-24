The Tarkwa-Nsuaem New Patriotic Party constituency executives have given a detailed account of circumstances that led to a fight between George Mireku Duker and Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue.

A statement, signed by Constituency Secretary, Fuseini Amadu Rashid, noted that the fight ensued when Mr Duker threatened to report executives who are supporting an independent candidate to the national executives.

This, they said, led to the scuffle in the full glare of national executives.

“It is important to state that this incident, though regrettable, happened in the full glare of the gathering,” he said.