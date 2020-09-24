Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region have sent a strong warning to the Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Charles Bissue, following the fisticuff with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker.

In series of audios already making rounds on social media, the members warn Mr Bissue not to step foot at Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

They accused Mr Bissue of supporting an independent candidate in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency against Mr Duker.

According to them, Mr Bissue, through certain actions of his, is making the NPP unpopular in the constituency.

“Bissue should not dare step foot at Tarkwa, we know about the evil plans he is undertaking to destroy the people of Tarkwa. Why do you have to support an independent candidate against your own friend Mireku Duker.

“We don’t want to see you here again and so don’t step foot here else you will regret coming here. We are warning you. Don’t try to come to Tarkwa. Mr Bissue, you did nothing for us when you got a post as a presidential staffer and so we won’t allow you to destroy us,” they warned.

The two-party bigwigs reportedly engaged in a fight at the Kingston Hotel in Takoradi during a workshop for regional executives and parliamentary candidates.

Listen to attached audio for more: