Diaspora and International Relations Manager for Asante Kotoko, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has revealed the presence of a female on the management team is to challenge more females to venture into football.

As founder of GUBA Enterprise, she said her new role, despite being in football and being a lover of football, is to make a statement to all females who love sports, especially football to come into football management with confidence and be successful as the men have been.

In an interview with Nhyira FM in Kumasi, the former manager for ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was hopeful that the new challenge offered should see a new path being created.

“The way the world is going now; in everything you need female attraction. One of our goals is to ensure that I and Akua (Pokuaa Kwarteng) deliver because we are the only females on the team so there is a lot of pressure on us because you hardly see it,” the renowned TV show host told Nhyira FM.

“We will make sure that we deliver our responsibilities better so we can attract those women who support football to come and be part of it and to showcase that football is for everyone, for kids, women, men and it brings everybody together. We are going to use our influence to make sure that diversity is brought to Kotoko,” she concluded.

The renowned TV show host is expected to work closely with Commercial Manager Eric Amoako-Twum to place the Kotoko brand on an enviable pedestal across the globe.

Kotoko’s new management team: