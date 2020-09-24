Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, has finally spoken on viral reports that she got married recently in a secret wedding.

She has rejected the reports saying that she has not been married yet.

It has been revealed that the beautiful ‘wedding’ photos and videos she shared on social media were actually photoshoot she took for her brand ambassadorial deal that was in the offing.

In a new post, she announced that she had been signed as a brand ambassador for FotoStore, one of Ghana’s photo studios and that she was not getting married.