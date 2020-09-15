The marriage of actress Roselyn Ngissah has come as a shock to many industry players after a video popped up online.

The plus-sized actress in May 2018 disclosed her prayer for marriage was delaying but things seemed to have taken a good turn for her in September 2020.

In the video, sighted on her Instagram page, Miss Ngissah was dressed like a queen mother and decorated with all the expensive ornaments one can think of.

Looking all glamoured up for the event, she jammed to Sinach’s ‘Counting My Blessings’ which was playing in the background.

Though it is not clear who the husband is, she captioned it: “Thank you Jesus…it is sealed.”

With mixed reactions, colleague actors have trooped to her comment section with congratulatory messages.

