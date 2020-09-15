Pallbearers have for some time now been lifting the mood at funerals with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances.

Families are increasingly paying for their services to send their loved ones off in style.

However, events turned bizarre for a group of pallbearers when they landed in a gutter while holding a coffin.

In a video fast circulating on social media, the mourners were seen taking the corpse to the cemetery for burial.

They came across a wooden bridge which they had to use before getting to the other side.

Coupled with the usual fanfare during funerals, the pallbearers decided to display and entertain the mourners while walking on the bridge which was at the verge of collapsing.

Before they could say jack, they landed in the stagnant water under the bridge.