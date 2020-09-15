Exclusive Classic Events Ghana has conducted a survey to show which sports journalists across the length and breadth of the country are contributing to the growth of sports.

Multimedia Group Limited had six journalists in the top 50 list.

Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho, who is the host of the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, made the list.

Joy Sports Editor, Nathaniel Attoh, Gary Al-Smith and Obeng Maestro, who is a co-host of the Ultimate Sports Show also made the list.

READ ALSO

Fire-for-Fire host, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, was also recognised for his contributions to sports in Ghana.

Ladies Time show hostess and the Executive Producer of Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Mavis Amanor was also recognised for her hard work in contributing her quota in sports development.

Below is the full list.