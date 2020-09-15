An 11-year-old girl, Du Xinyu, has saved her pocket money from selling water bottles and paintings to rent a wedding dress for her mother, who has been in a vegetative state for three years because of cerebral hemorrhage.

Due to poverty in early years, the girl’s parents did not have a chance to hold a wedding when they got married.

Du Haiyang, the father, always had the wish to hold a wedding to make up for it.

He keeps talking to his wife about the wedding, wishing to wake her up from the vegetative state.

Knowing their deepest wish, the little daughter saved money to rent the wedding dress for her mother.