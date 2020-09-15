Dozens of people have lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Several others, who sustained life-threatening injuries, are on admission.

The fatal accident, according to witness accounts, occurred around 4:00 am Tuesday dawn at Kyekyewere in the Ayensuano District on the Accra-Suhum highway.

The fatal crash is said to involve two buses and an articulated truck.

Kwame Tamakloe, a witness, explained on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show that the fully loaded articulated truck, which was travelling from Accra to Burkina Faso, burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel, hence veered off its lane and crashed two buses fully loaded with passengers from Kumasi direction to Accra.

He reported that the bus crashed with an STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another bus with registration Number GT4997-20.

“The articulated truck fully loaded with goods had a burst tyre and so while descending a hill the truck veered off its lane turning left-right then hit one of the buses and hit another bus so two buses crashed and this resulted in a lot of casualties,” he reported.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance, and National Disaster Management Organisation were at the scene to rescue the victims to Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals. Dead bodies and pieces of body parts were conveyed to the morgue.

At least 20 people are feared dead in the fatal accident.

Below are some photos:

