A man, popularly known as Bullet at Ahafo Sankore in the Ahafo region, has accidentally shot himself.

He shot himself while testing his newly purchased gun.

According to witnesses, he tried firing the gun the first time and failed, but his second attempt to do so resulted in him shooting himself.

Residents say there was nothing that could be done to save him.

Public Relations Officer for the Ahafo Regional Police Command, ASP Isaac kwame Loh, confirmed the incident and said the body has been deposit at the Gosao Government Hospital awaiting an autopsy.